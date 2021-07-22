Hottest week of the summer so far on the way with a little rain early next week

Rain chances will continue to go down and temperatures continue to go up through the weekend. A small chance of rain could return early next week. Above-normal temperatures area expected through all of next week and next weekend.

Thursday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s and have climbed into the low to middle 90s this afternoon. Look for the warming trend to continue Friday with temperatures that will be pretty close to normal for this time of year. Lows Friday morning will mainly be in the middle 70s. We will see daytime highs climb into the middle 90s with heat index values likely approaching 105 degrees.

Futurecast shows that we will see any spotty rain over our area gradually end this evening. We will then see a clear to partly cloudy sky Thursday night. Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds again Friday with a very small chance for a stray afternoon or early evening shower. That rain will end Friday evening and we will again see a clear to partly cloudy sky Friday night. The weekend is looking dry and rather hot. Lows this weekend will mainly be in the middle 70s. Daytime highs will soar into the upper 90s by the end of the weekend.

The reason for the hot and dry weather is an upper-level area of high pressure that will expand from the Rockies to cover the southern half of the country. It now appears that we could see a weakness in this ridge that will allow for a slight chance of rain during the first half of next week. This weakness will also take the edge off of the heat. The ridge will strengthen once again by the end of next week and next weekend. This will likely end any hope of rain and allow temperatures to once again flirt with triple-digits. It is quite possible that this not and dry pattern could linger all of the following week. It’s probably no coincidence that this is happening during what is typically the hottest part of the summer.

