Tuesday was another day with no rain and temperatures on either side of 100°. Our pesky upper-level high pressure is still holding firm in the desert southwest. However, it still exerts an influence on our area, especially the western half of the ArkLaTex where the highest temperatures are found. The eastern parts of our area have seen fewer triple-digit highs.

One thing is for sure, the drought conditions are definitely getting worse. However, there is at least a hint of relief for our area as an upper-level trough of low pressure and its accompanying surface front begin to head south through the Arklatex Wednesday afternoon and overnight into Thursday. Again, the possibility of strong wind gusts may exist. Despite the front coming south, afternoon high temperatures may once again be either side of 100° with the possibility of heat advisories.

Regarding the area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico, the jury is still out regarding its influence on the ArkLaTex. The current feeling is that it may stay too far east to provide rain for us.

As we look into the weekend, our pesky upper-level high pressure may weaken. If so, we could see a weak trough of low-pressure move into our area. If so, we may see decent chances of rain late Sunday through Tuesday and continued freedom from triple-digit afternoon temperatures.