How to download the ArkLaTexHomepage App

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The threat of severe weather tonight could lead to power outages, so you want to make sure you have the ArkLaTexHomepage.com app on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the ArkLaTex.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 54°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 74° 54°

Saturday

58° / 30°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 58° 30°

Sunday

58° / 40°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 58° 40°

Monday

63° / 55°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 63° 55°

Tuesday

74° / 62°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 74° 62°

Wednesday

76° / 45°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 76° 45°

Thursday

57° / 45°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 57° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

69°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
50%
72°

71°

8 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
60%
71°

71°

9 PM
Strong Storms
70%
71°

70°

10 PM
Strong Storms
90%
70°

69°

11 PM
Strong Storms
90%
69°

68°

12 AM
Strong Storms
90%
68°

67°

1 AM
Strong Storms
100%
67°

62°

2 AM
Strong Storms
100%
62°

62°

3 AM
Strong Storms
90%
62°

60°

4 AM
Strong Storms
70%
60°

60°

5 AM
Strong Storms
60%
60°

59°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

57°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
57°

55°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
55°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories