Humidity to gradually return this weekend, keep an eye on the Gulf

Sunshine, low humidity, and below normal temperatures to stick around through the rest of the work week. Threat for rain to return as soon as Sunday and will stick around into next week.

Wednesday was another pleasant day by ArkLaTex July standards. Temperatures began in the low to mid 60s and warmed to the mid to upper 80s. The low temperature in Shreveport this morning was 66 degrees. That’s several degrees above the record of 63. Expect similar conditions Wednesday night. We will continue to see a clear sky, dry air, and light wind. That combination will once again allow temperatures to settle into the low to mid 60s. Thursday will be another pleasant day although a little bit warmer. Expect a mostly sunny sky with daytime highs in the upper 80s.

The warming trend will continue into the weekend. The wind will gradually shift around to the southeast by Saturday. This will begin to transport moisture from the Gulf of Mexico back into our area. By Sunday we should see enough moisture in place to allow a chance for the scattered afternoon or early evening thunderstorm to return to the forecast. That chance for rain may actually increase for the first half of next week. Daytime highs this weekend and next week will likely return to the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will return to the low to mid 70s.

Even though we could see a chance for rain each day, models indicate that you shouldn’t expect too much. Rainfall totals will likely stay less than 1/2″ for the entire week ahead.

We will have to keep an eye on the front that moved through here a few days ago. The National Hurricane Center indicates that an area of low pressure will form along the front. Right now it appears that there is a low chance that this eventually forms a depression during the next five days.

Average high/low for today’s date: 94/73.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.