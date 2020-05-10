Humidity, warmer temperatures and rain chances return for next week

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday a great afternoon in the ArkLaTex. We are seeing lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs have made it up into the middle and upper 70s. This morning, Shreveport set a new record low of 47 degrees for May 10th. The old record was 48 degrees. Tonight, temperatures will fall in the lower 50s.

Monday will be our last day with dry and lower humidity conditions. Beginning Tuesday, a storm disturbance will move into range to produce some scattered showers and storms. The best chance for rain will be along and north of Interstate 20. The rain will push to the east for Tuesday night.

Some isolated showers may be possible for Wednesday and Thursday. However, the best chance for rain and storms will arrive for Friday and the weekend. It is way too early to say if severe weather will be possible but it is something we will watch for. Highs will stay in the middle and upper 80s and lows warming into the 60s and 70s.

