Hurricane center says tropical depression likely in Gulf

MIAMI (AP) — The Hurricane Center says a tropical depression is likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week.

Forecasters in Miami said Monday that a trough of low pressure over central Georgia is forecast to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf where a broad area of low pressure will form in a couple of days.

The forecasters say the system has the potential to bring heavy rain along the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf.

