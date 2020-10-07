Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

Update: Hurricane Delta now a category 1 hurricane still expected to bring heavy rain and possible tropical storm wind Friday to much of the ArkLaTex

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

4 pm NHC Update: Hurricane hunters investigating Delta this afternoon found that the storm has weakened. Delta is now a category one hurricane with maximum sustained wind of 85 mph. It is still forecast to restrengthen to a category three storm in the next 24 hours. The latest NHC forecast shows little change from this morning. Landfall is expected Friday afternoon over the SW Louisiana coast SW of Lafayette. See the latest on possible ArkLaTex impacts below.

Hurricane Delta is expected to bring heavy rain and a chance for tropical-storm-force winds over parts of the ArkLaTex Friday. Clouds will begin to increase Wednesday night with a chance of rain returning Thursday. The threat of rain could linger into Saturday.

Wednesday was another mostly sunny and warmer day. After lows in the low to middle 50s, daytime highs climbed into the low to middle 80s. Our streak of sunny days will come to an end Thursday. Clouds from Hurricane Delta will begin to invade the area Wednesday night. We will likely see some scattered showers and thunderstorms especially over the southern half of the area Thursday. Temperatures Thursday morning will not be as cool thanks to more clouds. We will see overnight lows that will mainly be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Daytime highs Thursday also will not be as warm thanks to the clouds. Look for afternoon temperatures to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall over the south Louisiana coast Southwest of Lafayette sometime Friday. There is still a great deal of uncertainty as to the final track that Delta could take. Some models still suggest a landfall further to the West which would mean more significant impacts for our area. As of right now, it appears that the track will move through Central Louisiana and cross I-20 east of Monroe. If this forecast verifies, we could see rainfall totals of anywhere from two to five inches over the southeast half of our area. We will also see a chance for some tropical-storm-force winds 40 miles per hour and above over the extreme Southeastern part of the area.  This could result in some scattered power outages.

Once Delta moves to the Northeast, we will see the return of some sunshine and much warmer temperatures once again for Sunday and Monday. Look for daytime highs to return to the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will likely stay above normal and range from the mid-60s to near 70 degrees. 

It still appears as if a cold front could move through the area Tuesday. this front will bring a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. There is a great deal of disagreement as to the extent of that chance. One thing is for certain is that we will cool down for the last half of next week. Daytime highs will likely return to the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will likely return to the low to middle 50s. A second front could move into the area late next week. I will have the latest information on Hurricane Delta as well as a look at our longer-range weather picture in my live update Wednesday evening. 

