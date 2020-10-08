Hurricane Delta to bring impacts to ArkLaTex Friday into Saturday, Tropical Storm Watch and Flash Flood Watch issued

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will begin to see some rain from Hurricane Delta today, but the main impacts will come Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. A Flash Flood Watch and Tropical Storm Watch have been issued for some areas south of I-20.

Hurricane Delta is now in the Gulf Of Mexico and is likely to strengthen somewhat in the next 24 hours as it fuels itself on the warm ocean water. It is expected to make landfall in southwest Louisiana midday Friday, and then make a dash east of the ArkLaTex as it weakens into a Tropical Storm. The most significant impacts will be south of I-20 Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. See the latest track and impact graphics on Delta below.

A Tropical Storm Watch and Flash Flood Watch are in effect for Sabine and Natchitoches parishes through Friday night as winds could exceed 40 miles per hour at times late Friday into early Saturday. This has the potential to lead to power outages, so prepare today. Stock up on non-perishable food, water, and medications to last you several days. Shreveport/Bossier is not in the Watch, as it looks like wind gusts will stay below 40 miles per hour, but if we see the track move west that could change. Keep updated on this storm over the next 24 hours.

Chance of Tropical Storm force wind

The heaviest rain is likely to fall Friday afternoon through sunrise Saturday. There are some areas of Sabine/Natchitoches parishes that could receive 4 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated amounts of up to 8 inches. If this occurs roadway flooding will be possible. Given the track shift west in the past 24 hours, it now looks like a corridor of 2 to 4-inch accumulations will be possible from Columbia County, Arkansas, south through Minden/Shreveport, and extending down towards Carthage/Center. Rain will wrap up as we move through the day Saturday.

For today (Thursday), you will feel the tropical air as you step outside. Temperatures won’t be as cold this morning, and we will see an increase in clouds throughout the day. We are seeing some rain associated with the outer bands of Delta move inland off the Gulf, so we will see scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms today. The coverage of rain will be highest after 10 a.m. Take an umbrella if you have any outdoor plans.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play