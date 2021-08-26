Hurricane expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend

The workweek will end with more heat, humidity, and rather dry conditions. We cool down this weekend with a slight increase in the rain threat. What will probably be Hurricane Ida is expected to form in the Gulf this weekend. Its ultimate path is still in question.

1-hour radar loop

Thursday was another hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the middle 70s and have returned to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. We have also seen a few isolated areas of rain try to develop. We likely won’t see much relief from the heat Friday. Look for lows Friday morning to begin in the middle 70s. Daytime highs will only be a few degrees cooler as we top out in the middle 90s. Heat indices will likely once again approach 105 degrees.

Futurecast shows that rain will be hard to find tonight and Friday. Look for a clear to partly cloudy sky tonight. Any rain that has developed this afternoon will likely end this evening after sunset. We will see a partly cloudy sky Friday. Rain is looking unlikely but can’t totally be ruled out. Expect a partly cloudy sky once again Friday night. As a disturbance approaches our area from the east, we could see an increase in the isolated afternoon thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday, however, many places could stay totally dry.

What could be Hurricane Ida is expected to develop and move through the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The trend in model forecasts recently has shown a potential path to the east of the ArkLaTex. This will mean that we would experience the drier side of the storm with its biggest impacts occurring well to our east. Changes to the forecast are still likely as the storm is just beginning to develop. Check back below for my nightly live update Thursday evening at 8:30 pm for the latest information on this developing storm.

Once this storm moves away from our region, it now appears that upper-level high pressure will settle back over our area. That means that we could end next week with the return of the hot and mainly dry weather.

–Todd Warren