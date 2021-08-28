Hurricane Ida to bring high wind to some areas of ArkLaTex Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The center of Hurricane Ida is expected to pass east of the ArkLaTex Sunday night into Monday. We will be close enough to the storm to have Tropical Storm force wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour in a few areas Monday. This will be confined to the eastern fringes of the ArkLaTex in Louisiana and Arkansas, most areas of the ArkLaTex will experience few impacts from this hurricane.

Latest Ida forecast and impacts

Ida is expected to make landfall sometime Sunday afternoon or evening along the southeast Louisiana coastline as a major category 4 hurricane with winds possibly exceeding 130 miles per hour. Sunday will be a typical summer day for most of the ArkLaTex, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, and one of the outer bands pushing a quick rain shower through during the afternoon. The center of the storm will move inland Sunday night into early Monday morning but stay well east of the ArkLaTex.

We will be located on the west side of the hurricane, which is the favorable side to be on as this is the ‘dry’ side of the storm where there is less of a threat for flooding rains and severe weather.

We may begin to see a few east and northeast wind gusts approaching 30 miles per prior to sunrise Monday in Natchitoches parish. Any tropical storm-force wind gusts over 40 mph will be possible for only a few hours around sunrise until mid-morning. These gusts could be strong enough to cause some power outages so make sure you have provisions to keep you comfortable for a few days without power, including food, water, flashlights, and batteries. Make sure your cell phones are charged as well. As of right now only Natchitoches Parish is included in a Tropical Storm Warning. No other areas of the ArkLaTex are under any active watches or warnings.

Monday will turn into a breezy day in other areas of the ArkLaTex, with sustained winds up to 20 miles per hour, with gusts in the 30 mile per hour range at times, but this will likely cause little disruption to power services or daily life elsewhere.

The forecast models are in very good agreement that most areas of the ArkLaTex will see less than an inch of rain, which won’t be enough to cause any flooding issues, it will just wet the road for the morning and lunch commute in some areas. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising if some areas of Texas and Oklahoma were far enough away from Ida to see sunshine and no rain Monday.

Forecast rainfall accumulations through Tuesday

The rain and wind should wrap up in most areas Monday evening, but a few pockets of rain will linger into Monday night.