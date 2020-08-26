Hurricane Laura strengthening rapidly, will bring significant severe weather impacts to ArkLaTex late Wednesday into Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hurricane Laura is already bringing a few scattered showers onshore, so we will see off and on thunderstorm activity in the ArkLaTex during the daylght hours Wednesday. The most significant impacts will occur late tonight and throughout the day Thursday.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Hurricane Laura is overcoming dry air and is now strengthening rapidly over the warm Gulf waters. The morning advisory from the National Hurricane Center is showing maximum winds up to 110 miles per hour, Laura now has a clearly defined eye. Notice how large Laura is, and how much mileage it takes up in the Gulf Of Mexico. The hurricane and tropical storm force winds will extend far from the eye, and Laura’s size is one of the reasons we will face a significant severe weather threat across the entire ArkLaTex.

The NHC forecast calls for Laura to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 miles per hour before landfall. Laura will rapidly move north along the Texas/Louisiana border and arrive in the ArkLaTex while maintaining hurricane strength.

Sustained winds will increase to 30 to 50 miles per hour for much of the morning in east Texas and Louisiana, with wind gusts up to 80 or 90 miles per hour. The worst place to be is in a mobile home or a vehicle. Find alternative shelter if you live in a mobile home, and stay off the roads Thursday.

Laura will weaken into a Tropical Storm as it moves into southern Arkansas during the late morning and afternoon, but it will have gusts up to 60 or 70 miles per hour. A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for southern Arkansas.

Flash flooding is expected across much of the region. Laura may dump 3 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated amounts of up to 10 inches of rain. While lakes and rivers are at low levels, street and drainage area flooding will be widespread. Stay off the roads Thursday if possible.

The tornado threat with Laura will be north and east of the center of circulation. This puts much of Louisiana and Arkansas in a location that will be favorable for a brief spin up tornado or two. These weak tornadoes typically aren’t on the ground long, and are difficult to detect on radar, but they can still cause a significant amount of damage.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play