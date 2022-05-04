SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service is offering tips and tools to help you survive a natural disaster as part of Hurricane Preparedness Week, which started May 1.

Researchers are predicting another hyperactive hurricane season compared to last year’s historic season. Experts share the importance of having a plan in place. Charles Woodrum with the Nation Weather Service in Shreveport says the most important document in your Hurricane preparedness kit is your insurance

“For people to review their insurance policies, make sure that they are covered or on top of the system coming through the area,” said National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Charles Woodrum.

“So definitely your kit should equate to the category of the storm, in my opinion. When it’s storm time, it’s too late to get ready for the storm. So if you stay ready you will always be ready,” said Fran Pheonix, communication strategist for Cleco.

Planning your survival kit too late can have you unprepared when a natural disaster strikes. Cleco customers should prepare for the above-normal hurricane season with the tips below.

Prepare a storm kit

Gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including cash, batteries, battery-powered radio to receive news media updates, flashlights, canned food, a manual can opener, bottled water, medication, and a first aid kit.

Develop an evacuation plan in case you have to evacuate

Find out if you live in a flood-prone area and plan where you would go and how you would get there. Also, plan for medical or special needs and pets.

Test your generator to make sure it’s working

Portable generators, when used correctly, can provide backup power to your home or business in the event of a power outage. Always operate your generator according to manufacturer instructions and in an open, well-ventilated area