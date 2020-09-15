Hurricane Sally to stay east of the ArkLaTex, warm weather for a few more days, heat and humidity drop this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hurricane Sally will stay to the east of the ArkLaTex today, so we are still expecting minimal to no impacts on our weather through the middle of the week. A drop in temperatures and humidity is expected this weekend.



The National Hurricane Center continues to push the track of Sally east, now expected to make landfall later today or tonight near the Mississippi/Alabama border. While we won’t see any direct impacts in the ArkLaTex the system will still have a say in our weather today and tomorrow.

As we experienced yesterday, there is a lot of sinking and dry air around these tropical systems. This will bring us a hot and dry pattern today, with highs forecast to be near seasonal norms in the upper 80s and low 90s. Wind will remain out of the northeast at 10 miles per hour, with the occasional gust up to 15 miles per hour.

Tuesday forecast high temperatures

We will wake up to a few morning clouds again today, but the forecast calls for a little more sunshine than we experienced yesterday. To get any rain going we will have to overcome the sinking motion in the atmosphere which isn’t likely to happen in many areas. It’s possible we could see an outer band of Sally bring some rain across Arkansas or Louisiana much later today into tonight, but don’t get your hopes up.

Sally may try to send a few scattered showers into the ArkLaTex again Wednesday on what will be a mostly cloudy and warm day.

We will start to feel and see some welcome changes to the pattern Thursday into Friday. A cold front will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, with cooler and drier air arriving behind the front Friday into the weekend.

High temperatures may only drop off a few degrees, but the welcome relief will come in a significant drop in humidity. Bottom line, it will feel great this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s, and overnight lows in the low 60s.

