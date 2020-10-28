Hurricane Zeta and a cold front to bring heavy rain Wednesday, dry and cool for Halloween weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/MSS) – There will be a lot of weather happenings in the ArkLaTex today as we will be dealing with a hurricane, a cold front, heavy rain, and fog. #2020

The morning is starting out with widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms which will be on and off for much of the day. Grab an umbrella and make it your sidekick today if you are going to be outside for any period of time. Also, be prepared for a cool day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

The primary factors bringing us the rainfall today are the outer bands of Hurricane Zeta as well as a lingering cold front which will swing through the region today and help keep the most significant wind/rain impacts associated with Zeta far east of us. The National Hurricane Center is now forecasting Zeta to become a category 2 hurricane before landfall. Rain will be the main impact in the ArkLaTex today, with wind expected to remain light. You can see the latest hurricane impact graphics below.

Much of the ArkLaTex will see a good push of rain through 8 a.m., but we may see raindrops ease in intensity and coverage through the middle of the day. There will likely be another push of scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening before we dry out tonight.

While we don’t have any Watches in effect, isolated flash flooding of roads and poor drainage areas will be possible in any areas that receive multiple rounds of rain. Look out for the typical intersections and areas that take on high water during your commute. Much of the region will receive 1 to 2 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts. No severe weather is expected but any thunderstorms that develop may bring small hail and wind gusts over 30 miles per hour.

Rain will taper off tonight but we will be slow to clear overnight and tomorrow as clouds will continue to blanket the region through late Thursday. A breezy west wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour Thursday will push cold air into the region, and we may have wind-chill temperatures in the 40s for much of the day (it may feel more like Winter than Fall).

Sunshine and cool/pleasant Fall air returns Friday through Halloween weekend. Much of next week is looking dry as well.

