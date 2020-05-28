American Red Cross offers tips to prepare for Hurricane season during COVID-19 outbreak

This GOES-16, GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 17:10 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian moving off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – June 1st is the start of Hurricane season and the American Red Cross of Louisiana is offering a full outline to get people prepared.

According to the American Red Cross, this year getting prepared will be a little different due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Disasters won’t stop, even during a pandemic,” said Regional Executive Joshua Joachim. “Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 and early reports predict a busy year with as many as four storms reaching major hurricane strength. It is important to make your preparations now, factoring in the health and safety of yourself and your family during the coronavirus situation.”

MAKE A PLAN In light of the coronavirus, you may have to adjust any previous plans you made.

If authorities advise you to evacuate, be prepared to leave immediately with your evacuation kit (see below).

Plan now if you will need help leaving or if you need to share transportation.

Ask friends or relatives outside your area if you are able to stay with them. Check and see if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or have people in their home at higher risk for serious illness. If they have symptoms or people at higher risk in their home, make other arrangements. Check with hotels, motels and campgrounds to see if they are open. Find out if your local emergency management agency has adapted its sheltering plans.

Check with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and update emergency plans due to Coronavirus.

BUILD A KIT Assemble two kits of emergency supplies and a one-month supply of prescription medication. Some supplies may be hard to get, and availability will worsen in a disaster, so start gathering supplies now. Start with this basic supply list:

Stay-at-home kit : Include everything you need to stay at home for at least two weeks with items such as food, water, household cleaning and disinfectant supplies, soap, paper products and personal hygiene items.

: Include everything you need to stay at home for at least two weeks with items such as food, water, household cleaning and disinfectant supplies, soap, paper products and personal hygiene items. Evacuation kit : Your second kit should be a lightweight, smaller version that you can take with you if you must leave your home quickly. Include everything you need to be on your own for three days: Food and water Personal hygiene items Cleaning and disinfectant supplies that you can use on the go (tissues, hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol and disinfecting wipes) Cloth face coverings for everyone in your household who can wear one safely. Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for physical distancing. Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others in public. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing or is unable to remove it without help. Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream Pet food and extra water for your pet Cash or traveler’s checks Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container

: Your second kit should be a lightweight, smaller version that you can take with you if you must leave your home quickly. Include everything you need to be on your own for three days: 1-month supply of prescription medication, as well as over-the-counter medications like cough suppressants and fever reducing drugs and medical supplies or equipment. Keep these items together in a separate container so you can take them with you if you have to evacuate.

BE INFORMED Have access to weather alerts and community notifications. Be sure that you can receive official notifications even during a power outage. Always follow the directions of your state and local authorities.

Use the Red Cross interactive map to identify likely disasters in your area.

Learn about your community’s response plan for each disaster and determine if these plans have been adapted because of COVID-19.

Find contact information for state, local and tribal governments and agencies, and for state emergency management agencies.

Because of COVID-19, stay current on advice and restrictions from your state and local public health authorities as it may affect your actions and available resources and facilities.

Visit redcross.org/hurricane for full information about what to do before, during and after a hurricane.

