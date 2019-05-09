I-20 eastbound now open

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: Both directions of I-20 are open at this time. Water is receding rapidly.

I-20 East and West at Mile Marker 3 (Greenwood) are now open. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area due to water on the roadway. Expect heavy delays. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 9, 2019

Please use caution as this area is still an active construction zone and lanes are restricted related to that work.

There are no weather-related closures at this time.



CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Flooding has forced I-20 eastbound to be closed near the Texas state line.

I-20 westbound is still open. There is a small amount of water over the westbound lanes but traffic is still flowing.

We encourage everyone to drive with caution and to never drive around road closed barricades at any time.



I-20 is closed Eastbound at Mile Marker 3 (Greenwood) due to high water on the roadway. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Expect heavy delays. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) May 9, 2019

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says eastbound traffic is being detoured beyond the state line.