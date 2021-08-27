Ida to strengthen to a major hurricane and move east of the ArkLaTex

Ida continues to strengthen and will soon move into the Gulf of Mexico. It is currently expected to move east of our area. Scattered storms are expected in our area this weekend. Hot and dry weather returns next week.

Ida continues to strengthen as it will be soon moving into the Gulf of Mexico. Conditions appear favorable for the strengthening to continue as the storm continues to move towards the northwest. It is possible that Ida could become a dangerous Category 3 hurricane as it approaches the southeast Louisiana coast late this weekend. It will then make a turn towards the north and eventually northeast staying well east of our area. Since that will probably leave the ArkLaTex on the so-called dry side of the storm, that means that we will not have to worry too much the way it looks right now about the heavy rain threat accompanying this storm. The biggest wind threat from Ida will also stay to our east. However, a few gusts of up to 40 mph cannot be ruled out for the southeast and eastern edges of our area. The loop below illustrates the various impact from Ida expected across the region. It is continuously updated once every hour as new information becomes available.

As Ida churns in the Gulf, as disturbance ahead of it moving westward will increase the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms around the ArkLaTex Saturday. Thanks to more clouds, it will not be as hot. Highs Saturday will probably be in the lower 90s. The rain that develops Saturday will end Saturday evening. Rain chances will likely decrease Sunday as anything that develops will probably be rather isolated. As Ida moves to our east Sunday night and Monday, the threat of rain will increase over the eastern half of the area, but totals should remain below one inch.

Once Ida moves away from our region, it will be replaced by another area of upper-level high pressure next week. This will pretty much end any rain threat and bring plenty of heat. Highs will return to the middle 90s as soon as Tuesday. We could see a slight cool down by the Labor Day weekend. As of right now, the holiday weekend is looking hot and dry. Highs will be in the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 70s.

Above is a stream of updated radar and forecast information check back here for my nightly live update Friday evening at 8:30 pm. It is also available within the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App on the Severe Weather page.

–Todd Warren