Imelda to bring heavy rain and cooler temperatures to the ArkLaTex Thursday and Friday

Tropical Depression Imelda continues slow movement up the Texas/Louisiana state line, and it will bring periods of heavy rainfall today into tomorrow.

1-hour regional radar loop

We do have a Flash Flood Watch in effect through Friday morning. Areas in the Watch could experience 3 to 7 inches of rainfall, with isolated higher amounts up to 10 inches.

Forecast rainfall accumulations through next Thursday

Flash Flood Watch through Friday morning

Rain will be heaviest south of I-20 this morning, with the threat for heavy rain shifting north into the I-20 corridor this afternoon into tonight. Due to the slow movement of Imelda we could still be dealing with pockets of heavy rainfall through tomorrow morning. Even if you are not in the Watch area, you could experience heavy downpours that create flooding in poor drainage area.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

High temperatures this afternoon will be held down significantly by the clouds and rainfall, topping out in the upper 70s and low to mid-80s. The warmest temperatures will be across the northern ArkLaTex.

Thursday forecast highs

Rain will taper off as we move through the day Friday, with only slight rain chances for the upcoming weekend.

