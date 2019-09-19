Imelda to bring needed rain Thursday night through Friday evening

Breaking News
Imelda still expected to bring rain to most of the ArkLaTex. Rainfall projections have decreased. Slightly above normal temperatures return next week with more rain possible by midweek.

Thursday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. After a dry start, rainfall increased from north to south. Temperatures climbed into the 80s. Expect the threat of rain to become more widespread Thursday night through Friday. The threat for the heaviest rain will begin the Thursday evening over the southern part of the area. This threat will shift to the northwest by late Thursday night through Friday.

Models have backed off dramatically on rainfall projections for our area. It now appears that the eastern half of the area will receive less than 1″ of rain. This will probably include Shreveport. The heaviest rain will be over the western half of the area where generally speaking, we will see 1 to 3 inches of rain. Don’t be surprised to hear about a few isolated spots that pick up 4-5″.

Friday’s scattered showers and thunderstorms should rapidly end Friday evening after sunset. We will stay mostly cloudy Friday night with sunshine returning to mix in with the clouds for the weekend. Rain will remain a slight possibility this weekend through Monday. Another disturbance will bring a better chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. We will then return to the mainly dry weather pattern for the rest of next week.

Once the remnants of Imelda move out, we will return to the above normal temperature pattern next week. The good news is that while temperatures will be above normal, they won’t be as hot as we experienced earlier this week.

Tune in to a live update on the rain tonight and Friday this evening at around 9 pm.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 88/65.

–Todd Warren

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

° / 69°
% ° 69°

Friday

81° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 81° 71°

Saturday

88° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 71°

Sunday

88° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 72°

Monday

86° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 86° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 71°

Wednesday

89° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 89° 70°

