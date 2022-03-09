SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We have a few days of quiet and comfortable weather before our next cold front brings rain and another blast of cold air Friday into Saturday.

For the early morning Wednesday, temperatures will be in the 30s, with some areas of fog setting up between Texarkana and De Queen. This may result in some mist/drizzle early, but this should go away quickly after sunrise.

If you had some cabin fever due to the cold and rainy weather yesterday, you’ll enjoy the weather pattern today. High pressure will bring a dry afternoon, and highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Cool, but a big improvement over temperatures in the low 40s yesterday. You will feel a light breeze out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

The only downside of the weather today will be persistent cloud cover across Texas and Louisiana. The disturbance that brought the rain yesterday is still churning up rain and clouds along

the coast. While we won’t see any rainfall, mostly cloudy skies are expected near and south of I-20 corridor, and we should see more sunshine and partly cloudy skies across the I-30 corridor in the northern ArkLaTex.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will start out chilly Thursday morning, in the mid-30s, but mostly sunny skies return, and so will a south breeze off the Gulf. This will bring near-normal highs close to 70 degrees in what will be the most pleasant day of the week. This great weather will be short-lived.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

Our next cold front will arrive Friday. We will warm into the 50s and 60s ahead of the front, but the cold air and rainfall will be arriving midday Friday, so showers are expected through the afternoon and evening. If the rain lingers past sunset in Arkansas, it may be cold enough to see a brief window for snow. Given the quick movement of this front, any impacts or accumulations would be near zero. Rainfall accumulations will average a tenth to a quarter inch. No severe weather is expected.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s Saturday morning, and it will stay cool with highs in the low 50s Saturday afternoon. Sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be the more comfortable day for outdoor activities as highs should return to the mid and upper 60s.

Warmer weather with a slight chance of rain is expected early next week.