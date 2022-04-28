The run of pleasant weather that we have experienced in the ArkLaTex recently is about to end. We will see one more day of completely dry weather Friday before the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms returns this weekend. Scattered storms could linger through next week.

High temperatures so far today

A rather windy and warm Friday: The dry weather continued across the ArkLaTex Thursday. Temperatures began in the low to middle 50s over most of the area. The combination of sunshine and a southeasterly wind has warmed us into the low to middle 80s Thursday afternoon. Look for the warming trend to continue Friday. It will not be as cool Thursday night thanks to an increase in humidity. Lows Friday morning will likely be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Daytime highs Friday afternoon will be even warmer thanks to a rather gusty southerly wind of around 15 mph. Friday afternoon temperatures will likely top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast

Rain possible this weekend: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear to partly cloudy sky Thursday night with more clouds over the western half of the area. Expect another dry day Friday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Low clouds will develop over all of the area Friday night. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Saturday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Severe weather is not expected to be much of an issue for our area this weekend.

FutureCast

The rain threat will stick around: The longer-range weather pattern shows that we will see a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through all of next week and possibly next weekend. The threat of severe weather could increase some Monday as an upper-level disturbance approaches from the west. The slideshow below shows the severe weather forecast from the Storm Prediction Center from tomorrow through most of next week. As of right now, it appears that any severe weather threat will be highest Monday.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

We will continue to see a chance for an isolated to scattered shower or thunderstorm each day through next weekend. Given the scattered nature of the rain, it is possible that most locations will stay dry on any given day.

Rainfall potential through next weekend



Rainfall potential: A look at rainfall potential forecasts from several long-range models below shows that much of the area could receive around two inches of rain. The keyword that will apply to this outlook is potential. Given the scattered nature of the expected rainfall, many locations could receive quite a bit less. Others could receive much more.