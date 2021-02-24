Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Increasing clouds today, chance of rain ramps up late Thursday into Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our comfortable temperatures will continue Wednesday, but we will see some changes to the pattern today and tomorrow. Rain is likely to impact the ArkLaTex on and off from Thursday evening through early next week.

You will notice a few changes this morning as temperatures are mild in the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds will rapidly increase this morning as Gulf air is pulled in ahead of our next cold front. This will result in mostly cloudy skies later today, with only a slight chance of seeing some light rain or drizzle. Rain will hold off in most areas until Thursday afternoon.

The increase in cloud cover today will drop temperatures compared to yesterday, but it will stay comfortable with highs forecast to range from the mid-60s across Arkansas and Oklahoma, to the low 70s across much of east Texas and Louisiana. You will feel some wind as a southwest breeze will settle in between 10 and 15 miles per hour this afternoon.

A cold front will roll across the region tonight and cool our temperatures into the 50s and low 60s Thursday. Rain and thunderstorms will arrive behind the front increasing in coverage late Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning. Given the warmer air at the surface and the colder air aloft we may see a few storms bring large hail or a high wind gust. While the severe weather threat is low, it can’t be ruled out with the corridor or best ingredients between I-20 and I-30 late Thursday evening. The severe weather window will close quickly as we move into Friday morning.

Severe weather risk Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning

Rain may taper off Friday morning leaving most areas dry Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. A warm front will then move across the region Saturday bringing a quick shot of rain and storms to most areas during the late morning or afternoon.

This front will stall Sunday across the I-30 corridor keeping a high chance of rain and storms going across the northern ArkLaTex throughout the day. As another cold front moves in late Sunday, there will likely be an additional chance for strong to severe storms at some point Sunday. We are too far out for timing and specifics but it looks like hail and wind could be concerns again.

Monday may turn into the day we see the most widespread rainfall but with cooler temperatures, the threat for severe weather looks low.

When the rain finally ends next Tuesday or Wednesday we will have accumulations in the 3 to 5 inch range across the northern ArkLaTex. Localized flash flooding of roadways may become possible late this weekend or early next week.

Potential rainfall accumulations today through Tuesday night

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

