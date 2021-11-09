Increasing clouds today, cold front arrives Thursday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday will be another comfortable weather day, with the only significant change being an increase in cloud cover throughout the day.

It will be a cool and foggy morning in many areas. Temperatures will be in the 40s at sunrise, we are watching some dense fog that is moving into the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana. It is possible visibility will dip below 1 mile on the roadways in these areas south of I-20. Fog will be patchy in all other locations.

High temperatures today will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday due to the increase in clouds, but we will wind up at a comfortable level with highs in the low 70s, only a degree or two above average for the date.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The clouds are moving in ahead of a cold front that is west of us in Texas and Oklahoma. These clouds will be mid and high-level variety which will let enough sun through to keep our temperatures comfortable. No rain is expected, and wind will be light and out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s tonight, and low-level clouds will develop Wednesday which will keep us mostly cloudy. Highs will remain in the low 70s Wednesday.

Our cold front will move into the northern ArkLaTex late Wednesday night and continue through the remainder of the region Thursday morning. A line of rain and isolated thunderstorms will accompany the front. At this point, we don’t expect any severe weather, but a few storms could bring gusty winds and frequent lightning. Rainfall accumulations will average a quarter to a half-inch. Not enough to help with ongoing drought conditions.

Current drought monitor (moderate to severe drought conditions)

It looks like the rain will wrap up prior to the morning commute in many areas, so we may salvage most of the day Thursday. Temperatures will drop behind the front, but it won’t be a significant drop as highs will be in the 60s Thursday and Friday, with lows in the 40s going into the weekend.

We have another great weather weekend in store, as highs will be in the 60s and low 70s with no rain expected.