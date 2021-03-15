Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Increasing clouds tonight will lead to thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –  Monday has turned into a very pretty afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s. However, the sunny skies will be going away quickly! We are awaiting our next storm system to arrive on Wednesday. Tonight, clouds will be on the increase. Lows will be falling down into the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow, Sunday’s front will push northward as a warm front. A few showers and storms will develop along the front.

A Marginal Risk is outlined for the region. A thunderstorm or two could produce some small hail and gusty winds. I think the better chance for seeing severe weather will come Wednesday. With the current setup, all modes of severe weather will be at play including large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. A Slight Risk is over much of the region with an Enhanced Risk east of Monroe. However, I will not be surprised if the risk shifts more to the west. The latest models have the timing of the storms in the morning and early afternoon hours.

The rain and storms will be out of the ArkLaTex by Wednesday evening. Beginning Thursday, the forecast becomes really nice and calm! Temperatures will return closer to normal in the 60s. Lows will drop back down into the 70s. Rain chances will increase heading into next week.

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

