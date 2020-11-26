Increasing rain chances for the weekend; cold start to December

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thanksgiving turned out to be a really nice afternoon. I hope you enjoyed your holiday. Tonight, clouds and moisture will be on the increase in the ArkLaTex. Lows will only drop down into the upper 40s and 50s. A few isolated showers could be possible south of Interstate 20.

The upcoming work week is looking to be a wet one for some. Our next upper disturbance is out west. The upper low will slowly push to the east. For Black Friday, a few showers and storms will be possible. The best chance for storms will be south of Interstate 20. Tonight and Friday, a few storms could produce some large hail. I think the best chance of rain for everyone will come Saturday night into Sunday. The heavier rain totals will remain to the south of the ArkLaTex. Although, the southern parts will receive 1-3 inches.

Rainfall totals through Monday

Following the cold front, below-average temperatures will become the theme. On Monday, some parts of the ArkLaTex will struggle to see highs to reach 50 degrees. Lows will drop below freezing. The good news is we will see sunshine around next week.

The next seven days

