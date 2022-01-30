We are going to see much warmer temperatures for the next couple of days and enjoy it…But, do not get used to it! An upper-level system will arrive in the ArkLaTex tonight with clouds for Monday. And, moisture will be increasing, and, so will the temperatures. Lows will be above freezing and afternoon highs quite comfy. East Texas, though, could see some showers increasing Monday morning and through the day and our area will see much warmer temperatures, well into the 60s to near 70°.

And, now let’s just go simple with the rest of this forecast! Everything points to tons of moisture streaming into the Arklatex at all levels, surface and upper, and it sets up a Soggy Atmosphere from top to bottom. Then here comes the potent system that will drag an Arctic Cold Front into the area as early as Wednesday night. And, there could be some much-needed rain for the ArkLaTex. In addition, there may be enough extremely cold Arctic air in place to lead to a winter mix for parts of the area Wednesday night into Thursday. When, Where, What Kind, and How Much is still up in the air…No Pun Intended! But, One thing is certain…Some of the coldest air of the season will spill into the ArkLaTex with teens to 20 for lows and highs struggling to get into the 40s! It will stay cold into the weekend before warmer air begins to move in. Stay Tuned, My Friends!!