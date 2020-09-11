Isolated afternoon storms stay in the forecast; a developing tropical depression could move towards Louisiana

Look for the isolated afternoon thunderstorm to stay in the forecast for the next several days. A tropical wave approaching Florida will likely become a depression in the Gulf late this weekend or early next week. It could increase our chance for rain late next week.

Friday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We once again witnessed some isolated afternoon thunderstorms develop across the area. Look for little change for the next several days. Any rain leftover heading into Friday evening will quickly end. If you are heading to an area high school football game you may want to check the radar on the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app to see if you will need an umbrella.

Our weather pattern won’t change much over the weekend and early next week. There is a weak disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that will produce some showers and thunderstorms. The best rain chances from now through Tuesday will probably be over the southeastern half of the area. This activity will likely be limited to the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures won’t be changing much during this time. Look for daytime highs to stay in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will stay in the low to middle 70s.

A tropical wave is becoming better organized as it approaches Florida. It is looking more promising that this system will develop into a tropical depression early next week over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to move towards the northwest and could increase our rain chances for the last half of next week. It is a bit early to determine just how strong this system could become. At the very least, there is a good chance it will become a tropical storm. It is also most likely that it will take a course to our east but that is definitely not set in stone.

In the longer-range outlook, most models do not indicate that we will see any significant fronts move through our area. Check back here at 8:30 pm Friday evening for tonight’s live update. I will have the latest Two Week Weather Outlook and an update on the possible Gulf depression next week.

Have a great weekend!

–Todd Warren

