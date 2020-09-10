Isolated PM t’storms and near-normal temperatures to stay in the forecast for most of the week ahead

Scattered showers and thunderstorms associated with a weakening front will end tonight. Isolated thundershowers will be a slight possibility thorugh the weekend. Rain chances could pick up some late next week.

Thursday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We did see rain move across the northwestern quarter of the area last night. Rainfall totals in these areas were mainly in the range of one half to one inch. As temperatures Thursday afternoon warmed into the upper 80s to low 90s elsewhere around the area, scattered thunderstorms have developed. This is due in part to a weakening front that is moving through the area. Unfortunately, all of the cooler air will stay well to the west of our area as the associated upper-level low continues to spin over the western US. Look for the rain to end tonight as temperatures begin to cool after sunset. We will also begin to see the clouds decrease. Overnight lows Friday morning will likely dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday will be a partly cloudy day. Most of the area will stay dry as rainfall chances will probably be below 20%. Look for daytime highs Friday to warm back into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

We will then settle into a rather typical summertime type pattern for the weekend and the beginning of next week. Temperatures will stay near or slightly above normal through Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will stay above normal in the low to middle 70s. Each day the heat of the afternoon will bring a chance for the hit-or-miss late-day storm.

Rain chances may increase a little during the last half of next week. Temperatures will ease only a little as highs retreat to the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will stay above normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Not counting last night’s rain, rainfall totals at any particular location will probably remain below an inch.

Today marks the statistical peak of hurricane season and conditions in the Atlantic are active as you might expect. I don’t see any immediate threat to the Gulf of Mexico, but we will have to keep an eye on a tropical wave that is now coming off of the coast of Africa. Some models indicate that this disturbance COULD cross the entire Atlantic and make it into the Gulf in a few weeks. I will have the details on this and the latest Two Week Weather outlook for our area during my nightly live update Thursday evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren