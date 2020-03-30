Breaking News
Louisiana COVID-19 cases surpass 4,000; death toll now 185
Isolated severe storm possible Monday night..an extended period of rainy weather could begin late this week

Showers and thunderstorms will likely increase Monday night. One or two could be strong with damaging winds. Drier conditions are on the way for Tuesday, Wednesday and much of Thursday. Another extended period of wet weather will likely return by the end of the workweek.

Monday was a cloudy and mild day around the ArkLaTex. Areas of rain kept temperatures in the 60s. Look for showers and thunderstorms to increase around the area late Monday night as a disturbance approaches from the west. Thunderstorms will likely develop well to our northwest Monday afternoon and then move into our area late Monday. Most models show this activity weakening as it moves in. However, it is still possible that one or two could pose an isolated damaging wind threat. The Storm Prediction Center now indicates that we have a ‘marginal’ severe weather risk for our area. That risk will be higher to our west across NC and NW Texas. We will have two concerns with any strong storms in our area. Damaging wind will be possible but that threat is looking somewhat isolated. Another concern will be the potential for heavy rain. That threat will be highest over the northern half of the area where one to two inches will be possible.

We will likely stay cloudy Tuesday as the disturbance moves to our east. We will have a chance for a lingering shower in the morning. It is possible that we could close the day with a little bit of sunshine. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the low to middle 50. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Warmer temperatures will return for the rest of the week. Highs will warm back to the mid to upper 70s. Lows will warm back to the upper 50s to low 60s. Unfortunately, it appears that we could be in for another rather extended period of cloudy and rainy weather that will begin Friday. With a southwesterly flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere expected to hang around, it is possible that we could see a chance for rain linger in our area through most of next week. We will see thunderstorms around the area at times but any severe risk looks rather limited as most of any upper-level support will stay to our north. Stay Tuned.

–Todd Warren

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

68° / 55°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 100% 68° 55°

Tuesday

66° / 47°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 66° 47°

Wednesday

72° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 72° 55°

Thursday

72° / 59°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 72° 59°

Friday

76° / 60°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 76° 60°

Saturday

74° / 61°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 74° 61°

Sunday

77° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 77° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

4 PM
Showers
40%
61°

59°

5 PM
Rain
70%
59°

57°

6 PM
Heavy Rain
90%
57°

57°

7 PM
Rain
100%
57°

58°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
58°

58°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
58°

58°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
58°

58°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
58°

58°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
58°

58°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
58°

58°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
58°

58°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
58°

58°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
58°

57°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
57°

57°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

58°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

59°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

62°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

