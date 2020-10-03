Isolated shower possible for Sunday; quiet weather pattern to continue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday has been a very nice afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are warm in the 70s and 80s. In the next few hours, we will be watching a cold front moving in our direction tonight into Sunday. Tonight, we will see clouds on the increase. Lows for many of the region dropping into the 50s. With the lack of moisture, I am not expecting much rain with the cold front.

The cold front will clear the region Sunday evening. The cold front will keep the fall like conditions around for the upcoming work week. In the next few days, we see upper level ridging slide to the east. It will lead to a warming trend. Highs will moderate into the middle 80s by midweek. In addition, we are watching the tropics too.

Tropical Storm Gamma has made a landfall in Mexico near the Yucatan. With the storm being over land, it will weaken. In the next few days, Gamma will remerge in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. It will not impact the ArkLaTex. Behind Gamma, we have another tropical wave that has a medium chance of development in five days. We will need to watch it carefully. Models show this storm bringing some impacts to the northern Gulf by the end of next week. We will keep an eye on it.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.