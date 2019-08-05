Live Now
Shreveport mayor, police chief address drive-by shooting that killed sleeping baby
Isolated storm threat to stick around for a few days as the week will end with near 100 degree heat

Rain threat to remain isolated through Wednesday with slightly above normal temperatures. Upper level high pressure will shut off the rain and crank up the heat to close the week.

Monday was a partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid 70s and warmed into the low to mid 90s. Most of the area stayed dry, but we have seen some isolated showers and thunderstorms develop over parts of the area. Look for this activity to quickly end as temperatures cool down this evening. See the latest from Pinpoint Doppler below:

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

We will likely see similar conditions for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs will be in the mid 90s. You should also be on the lookout for the hit or miss afternoon or early evening thunderstorm. See the latest 36-hour outlook from Futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Upper level high pressure that has been recently sitting over the southern Rockies will slowly build and settle over East Texas by the end of the workweek. This will probably eliminate any rain chances starting Thursday. This dry weather pattern could stick around into next week. The upper level high will also crank up the heat. Overnight lows will eventually settle into the upper 70s. The hottest air of the summer so far will arrive by Friday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 95/73.

–Todd Warren

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 77°

Tuesday

92° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 92° 77°

Wednesday

95° / 78°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 95° 78°

Thursday

97° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 97° 78°

Friday

98° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 98° 79°

Saturday

99° / 78°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 99° 78°

Sunday

99° / 79°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 99° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
91°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
85°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
78°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
78°

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

84°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

87°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
87°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
88°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
90°

