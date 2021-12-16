Isolated strong or severe thunderstorm possible today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The warm, humid, and breezy weather will continue today, but an approaching cold front will bring a higher chance for rain and potentially a strong thunderstorm or two mainly this afternoon and evening.

Grab your umbrella this morning, as we will see scattered showers and drizzle across much of the region around sunrise. It will be another day of unseasonably warm and humid weather with sunrise temperatures around 70 degrees, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. A breezy south wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour will occasionally gust up to 25 miles per hour.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A cold front will move into the I-30 corridor early this afternoon. Given the warm and humid air in place, and the incoming cold front, a narrow line of thunderstorms may develop late this morning or early this afternoon across the northern ArkLaTex. If the storms can develop during peak heating in the mid-afternoon 1 or 2 severe storms will be possible mainly bringing high wind or large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook for all areas along and north of I-20, by definition, this means an isolated severe storm is possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

The severe weather threat will likely end a few hours after sunset as the cold front retreats to the north. It will be far enough north tomorrow that most areas will be dry Friday, but high-temperature records will be in danger with highs in the low 80s in quite a few locales.

The same cold front that will bring the storms today will return Saturday morning. Rain and thunderstorms will increase during the morning in all areas. The severe weather threat looks low, but this front will bring much colder air for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s early Saturday morning but drop into the 50s with a chilly north breeze settling in once we dry out Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Rainfall accumulations between now and Saturday night will be 1 to 2 inches along I-30, and less than an inch along and south of I-20.

Potential rainfall Thursday through Sunday

Sunday will be dry but cold with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A quick shot of rain is on the way Monday before we dry out for the remainder of the week. It looks like Christmas weekend will be dry and comfortable with highs in the 60s.