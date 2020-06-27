Isolated to scattered storms to continue for Sunday; heat and humidity remains in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The tropical atmosphere remains centered over the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Dewpoints are in the lower and middle 70s. If you factor the temperatures and humidity, feel like temperatures are in the triple digits. A few pop up storms are widely scattered in the region.

Tonight, temperatures will only fall into the lower and middle 70s. Sunday, we can expect more of the same. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be across the region. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Thunderstorms will begin to fall apart once the sun goes down.

Next week, the upper ridge of high pressure will take over. As a result, daytime highs will potentially warm into the middle 90s. The upper ridge will also limit seabreeze thunderstorms. Near the end of the week, models are somewhat divergent on the placement of the upper high. If the upper high slides west, we will see an increasing chance of showers and storms for Friday and Saturday. Next weekend, highs will drop back into the lower 90s.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.