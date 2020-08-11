Isolated to scattered storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday morning is starting off warm and humid. Temperatures are starting off in the middle and upper 70s. So far, we aren’t seeing any rain. Although, we have some rain and storms off to the northwest of McCurtain County. The thunderstorms are apart of a weakening complex in Kansas and Oklahoma. With daytime heating, more showers and storms will be expected. Today, the best chance of rain will occur along and north of Interstate 30.

A few storms could become strong. If we see any strong storms, the main issues will be wind and hail. Models say we could see there storms push south close to Interstate 20. We will see how far south the storms push. More isolated to scattered showers and storms will be expected for Wednesday. The rain will assist the heat levels. The heat and humidity will return for later.

SPC Outlook

By the weekend, temperatures will return back into the middle and upper 90s. Heat index values will be in the 100-105 range too. The upper high will shift to the West Coast. As a result, we will see better rain chances for Monday. Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 90s.

The next seven days

