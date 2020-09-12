Isolated to scattered thunderstorms for Sunday and TS Sally to bring impacts to SE Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday has featured isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex. The best coverage of the storms has occurred over the southeastern parts of the ArkLaTex. Right now, there is a weak tropical wave producing storms over Central and Southern Louisiana. The wave is expected to continue to move away from Louisiana. However, we will still be close enough to the system to see more showers and storms for Sunday.

Tropical Storm Sally has formed in the Southeast Gulf of Mexico. Sally will quickly become a hurricane as we move into midweek. With its current track, Sally impact’s will remain to the east of the ArkLaTex. However, we could see forecast shifts. Most of the models are in agreement with the track of the storm.

To the east, Paulette and Rene will remain away from the ArkLaTex. Although, Invest 95-L near Africa has a good chance to become a tropical depression very soon. With its lower latitude track, it is possible the storm could track towards the Caribbean.

With the higher rain chances around next week, daytime highs will not be as warm. Normally, we should see highs near 90 degrees. Highs will drop into the middle and upper 80s. Lows will remain warm in the 60s and 70s.

The next seven days

