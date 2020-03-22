Breaking News
Gov. John Bel Edwards issues statewide shelter- in-place order in response to COVID-19

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms to continue; temperatures turning very warm midweek

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The earlier morning rains have shifted to the northeast. A warm front is slowly drifting northward. Tonight, we will see the warm front close to the Interstate 20 corridor. We will continue to see scattered showers tonight. Monday, the warm front will continue to move northward. All of the ArkLaTex will see daytime highs in the 70s and 80s.

Isolated to scattered storms will be around for Monday and Tuesday. A fast-moving disturbance will develop showers and storms in the Plains. It is possible to see some storms along the northern edge of the region late Monday night into Tuesday. If a strong storm develops, the main concern will be hail and winds. Although, I believe the better chance for rain will occur north.

Highs on Monday

By midweek, upper-level ridging will lead to warmer temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. In this time frame, temperatures will warm in the middle and upper 80s. Our next chance of rain will come with a cold front on Saturday. We are also following the rising river levels. You can look at the latest levels below.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

62° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 62° 61°

Monday

74° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 74° 65°

Tuesday

80° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 56°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 63°

Thursday

88° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 88° 69°

Friday

87° / 67°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 87° 67°

Saturday

73° / 53°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 73° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
62°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

63°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
63°

62°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
62°

62°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
62°

62°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
62°

63°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
63°

63°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
63°

63°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
63°

64°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
64°

64°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
64°

64°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
64°

63°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
63°

63°

8 AM
Light Rain
70%
63°

64°

9 AM
Showers
60%
64°

65°

10 AM
Light Rain
60%
65°

66°

11 AM
Showers
50%
66°

67°

12 PM
Showers
50%
67°

70°

1 PM
Showers
50%
70°

69°

2 PM
Showers
50%
69°

72°

3 PM
Showers
40%
72°

73°

4 PM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
73°

