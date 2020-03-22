Isolated to scattered thunderstorms to continue; temperatures turning very warm midweek

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The earlier morning rains have shifted to the northeast. A warm front is slowly drifting northward. Tonight, we will see the warm front close to the Interstate 20 corridor. We will continue to see scattered showers tonight. Monday, the warm front will continue to move northward. All of the ArkLaTex will see daytime highs in the 70s and 80s.

Isolated to scattered storms will be around for Monday and Tuesday. A fast-moving disturbance will develop showers and storms in the Plains. It is possible to see some storms along the northern edge of the region late Monday night into Tuesday. If a strong storm develops, the main concern will be hail and winds. Although, I believe the better chance for rain will occur north.

Highs on Monday

By midweek, upper-level ridging will lead to warmer temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. In this time frame, temperatures will warm in the middle and upper 80s. Our next chance of rain will come with a cold front on Saturday. We are also following the rising river levels. You can look at the latest levels below.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.