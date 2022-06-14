Temperatures will stay above normal for the next few weeks with even hotter temperatures potentially on the way. Rain will remain very limited with only a slight chance Friday and Saturday.

High temperatures so far today

The heat will continue: We continue to see above-normal temperatures around the ArkLaTex. Lows Tuesday morning fell into the middle 70s over most of the area. Afternoon temperatures have returned to the mid to upper 90s. Thanks to some drier air above us mixing down to the surface, it is not quite as humid so heat index values have remained below 105 degrees. We likely won’t see much change in temperatures through the weekend. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s and lows will remain in the mid to upper 70s.

Saharan dust to stick around: You may have noticed the haze in the air over the ArkLaTex. This is being caused by dust from the Saharan Desert that has blown across the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and into our area. The dust has increased a little today and will likely continue to blow into our area from the Gulf of Mexico. This has resulted in an Air Quality Alert to be issued for parts of the ArkLaTex. If you have breathing issues, then you may want to avoid being outside. We should see the dust decrease and air quality improve by this weekend.

Dry weather continues: Futurecast shows that we will likely see a partly cloudy sky Tuesday night with a few low clouds trying to develop. We will see plenty of hazy sunshine once again Wednesday, a clear to partly cloudy sky Wednesday night, and more sunshine Thursday.

Any rain?: It looks like we will be lucky to see much as far as rain during the next ten days. Most models do show a chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. If you do get some rain don’t expect much as models suggest that most of the area will receive less than ¼” of rain from now through all of next week. Amounts could be a little higher over the southern half of the area.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential during the next 72 hours



Next week looks even hotter: The large area of upper-level high pressure will eventually settle near or right over the ArkLaTex by the beginning and middle part of next week. This will likely result in even hotter temperatures. Models are in good agreement at this point that we could see several days next week with highs in the 100 to 103-degree range. The longer-range outlook shows that we likely won’t see any significant relief for the rest of this month. The upper ridge may weaken a little and move west by the end of the month. This will do little to cool us off.