Current Doppler Radar

Lows Tomorrow

Tomorrow Highs

Once again, sea breeze showers and a few storms were found across a decent swath of the area. Hopefully, there will be another round of sea breeze activity Monday. By Tuesday, we should see a period of significant rainfall thanks to a cold front trying to invade the ArkLaTex. Morning lows for Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 90s. However, by Tuesday afternoon, high temperatures drop into the low 90s and then either side of 90 for Wednesday and Thursday, due to the significant rain chances.

Monday Excessive Rainfall

Tuesday Excessive Rainfall

Current Excessive Rainfall

The Weather Prediction Center has the northern Arklatex at a marginal risk of excessive rainfall Monday. Much more of the ArkLaTex is covered by a marginal risk of excessive rainfall for Tuesday. And, if my numbers are correct, the best chances for significant rain arrives by Wednesday.

Futurecast Rainfall Estimate

GFS Rainfall Estimate

7 Day Forecast

All in all, the projected rainfall accumulation is looking very good for our area, which is struggling with excessive drought conditions. Rainfall will begin to taper off by Friday with very slim to no chances of rain over the weekend. The afternoon high temperatures return to the mid to upper 90s by Sunday and this trend continues into the following week.