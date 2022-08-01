The summer of 2022 began with one of the top 10 hottest Junes on record. The heat was caused by a persistent area of upper-level high pressure that meandered over the middle of the country. The persistence of this high continued during the month of July.

Let’s begin with a look at this July in Texarkana. It will go down as the hottest July ever recorded in Texarkana with an average temperature of 89.4 degrees. This shattered the old July record of 88.5 degrees set back in 1998 and fell just short of being the hottest month ever. The hottest month ever recorded in Texarkana occurred in August of 2011 when the average temperature was 89.5 degrees. There were 21 days in Texarkana where temperatures climbed into the triple digits. This broke the record of 20 days that was set in 2011, 1998, and 1969. The hottest day of the month occurred on July 6th with a high of 108 degrees. One reason for the hotter temperatures in Texarkana was the lack of rain. Even with the scattered showers and thunderstorms that we had this weekend, Texarkana ended the month with only 0.31” of rain making it the sixth driest on record.

It was obviously hot in Shreveport, but not as hot as in Texarkana. The average July temperature in Shreveport was 87.9 degrees which is the fourth hottest on record. The hottest July in Shreveport occurred in 1998 with an average temperature of 88.5 degrees. Shreveport recorded 15 days of triple-digit heat during the month which ranks as the sixth most ever recorded during the month. Thanks to the scattered storms that occurred at the end of the month, Shreveport ended up with 5.53” of rain which is 2.03” above normal for the month.

It appears that August will get off to a rather hot start. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear that it will be as hot as it was in July. Hopefully, this trend continues for the rest of the month. As of right now, temperatures in Shreveport this summer have averaged out to be 86.3 degrees making this the third warmest on record. You can keep tabs on the heat for the rest of this summer on our Almanac page here.