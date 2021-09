BOSTON, Mass. (NBC) – On the cusp of a Sunday night NFL matchup between the New England Patriots (1-2) and the (2-1) World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, one Boston fan is letting the world know just who he blames for Quarterback Tom Brady playing for the other side.

“Jake in Boston" spent $1,500 for a billboard on the road to Gillette Stadium to express his anger by taking a shot at Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for not keeping Tom Brady on the team.