Thunderstorms will increase over the ArkLaTex Tuesday night and Wednesday. A Flash Flood Watch continues with the heaviest rain falling over the western half of the area. Drier and warmer weather returns this weekend and continues through much of next week.

Tuesday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. After a dry start, thunderstorms developed over the NW half of the Arklatex Tuesday afternoon. Those storms that developed are moving out. Areas of more persistent rain will then develop to our west and move through the area Tuesday night and Wednesday. We will continue to see a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday, but the rain likely will not be as widespread nor heavy.