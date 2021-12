SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2022 Volleyball Nations League will bring international teams to kick off the first week of the yearly competition in Shreveport-Bossier next year, giving fans a chance to see Olympic champions and medalists in their first major event since the games.

Week one of the VNL will see 8 teams face off during the preliminary rounds. The Federation International de Volleyball (French: International Federation of Volleyball) announced Tuesday from May 31-June 5 the Women's teams from the USA, Germany, Brazil, Poland, Japan, Korea, the Dominican Republic, and Canada will be playing for fans right here in Shreveport-Bossier.