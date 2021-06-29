Kid’s Weathercast: Gabby Lee

Natchitoches Magnet third-grader Gabby Lee tells us about some good and bad weather news in the forecast. The bad news is that rain will increase late this week. The good news is that we should dry out just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.
