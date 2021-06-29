Kid’s Weathercast: Gabby Lee

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - A Baton Rouge man convicted of numerous sex charges in early May on Monday was sentenced to two life sentences, plus 50 years on top of that for three additional sex-crime convictions.

Gentry Elvridge Vinson, 52, was sentenced on Monday by Caddo District Judge John Mosely Jr. The life sentences are to be served at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, and the first 30 years of the 50-year sentence are also without the above benefits.