TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Louisiana school cafeteria worker has been charged, accused of hosting sleepovers at her home so she could have sex with underage boys that attend her job.

According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, 38-year-old Dawn Marie Baye is charged with 10 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and eights counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile following an investigation into sleepover's hosted at her home.