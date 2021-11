SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 16-year-old serving juvenile life in prison in connection with violent crimes he committed in Shreveport when he was 13 years old has escaped, and police say he is armed and dangerous.

In January 2019. Mandigo pleaded guilty to the Nov. 9, 2018 robbery of the Raceway on North Market, in February 2019, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the November 4, 2018 murder of Domino’s pizza driver Lester McGee.