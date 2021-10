SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport police officers have filed a lawsuit in Caddo District Court claiming they were elected by SPD police officers to represent them on the Civil Service Board, but the Shreveport City Council refuses to appoint them.

Shreveport police Sgt. Shannon Hicks and Lt. Michael Carter say they were elected to the Shreveport Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board in July, but the Shreveport City Council has refused to appoint them to their offices and are asking the court to force the council to do so.