SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr.on Tuesday announced that a Shreveport teen involved in a fatal shooting incident in west Shreveport earlier this month will face grand jury indictment as an adult for second-degree murder.

Nikolas Brown Jr., 17, accused of the Sept. 7, 2021 slaying of LaDerrick Grant, 19, will be handled as an adult and not as a juvenile after a probable cause hearing held Monday at Caddo Parish Juvenile Court.