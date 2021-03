Clouds return Wednesday with strong to severe storms following Wednesday night and Thursday. More storms will move across much of the ArkLaTex Wednesday night and Thursday. Some could be severe. Rain now looking possible for part of the weekend. Above normal temperatures will stick around.

Tuesday saw the return of some sunshine across the ArkLaTex. That sunshine combined with a breezy southwesterly wind to warm temperatures into the 70s and low 80s. We will likely stay mostly clear Wednesday night. Despite an increase in clouds Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will stay warm. Look for lows Wednesday morning to mainly be in the 40s. We should warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s.