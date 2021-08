SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport City Council has approved an ordinance similar to one that failed to pass at last week's Caddo Parish Commission meeting, which called for a moratorium on oil and gas operations and asked the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources to meet with concerned citizens.

The ordinance proposed by Tabatha Taylor (District A) was voted 5-2 during a meeting on Tuesday. In late July, Caddo Parish Commissioner Ken Epperson similarly called for a six-month moratorium on drilling activity in his district after numerous complaints about noise and pollution.