EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott has confirmed that Texas is taking matters into it's own hands by building its own wall at the U.S - Mexico border.

The Governor said he is making the move in an effort to stop caravans and anyone else who is thinking about illegally crossing the border. Governor Abbott asserted that the Texas Department of Public Safety is using repurposed shipping containers and placing them in strategic locations where migrants are likely to cross.